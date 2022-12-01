Fauci on hot mic calls Republican senator a 'moron' after question on investment disclosures --Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas had asked Fauci about disclosing his investments to Congress | 11 Jan 2022 | Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught on a hot mic calling a Republican senator a "moron" during a contentious Capitol Hill hearing on Tuesday. "What a moron, Jesus Christ!" Fauci could be heard saying after being questioned by Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas about disclosing his investments to Congress which Fauci, the highest paid federal employee in government, says he has done for decades. "As the highest paid employee in the entire federal government," Marshall, a military veteran and a physician, asked. "Yes or no, would you be willing to submit to Congress and the public a financial disclosure that includes your past and current investments?" Fauci responded, "I don't understand why you're asking me that question..." Marshall then accused "big tech giants" of keeping that information from the public to which Fauci said, "All you have to do is ask for it. You're so misinformed. It's extraordinary." The two continued to spar before Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington intervened at which point Fauci was caught on the hot mic disparaging Marshall.