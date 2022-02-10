Fauci Received Israel's Dan David Prize in 2021 - the Same Prize Funds Used By Klaus Schwab to Launch WEF's Young Global Leaders Program By Lori Price | 2 Oct 2022 | As RT reported Sunday: "U.S. chief medical officer Anthony Fauci's net worth surged to $12.6 million in 2021, nearly twice the $7.6 million it had been in 2019, watchdog group OpenTheBooks revealed on Friday, citing financial disclosures it obtained from Fauci's employer, the National Institutes of Health." That is a shocker in itself, but also the OpenTheBooks spreadsheet included this nugget. Under Anthony Fauci's 2021 Gifts and Reimbursements category, his disclosure notes: "I received the Dan David Prize for public health from the Tel Aviv University on May 9, 2021." The declared prize total was $901,400.00. Interestingly, World Economic Forum (WEF) Founder Klaus Schwab used Dan David Prize money -- $1 million -- in 2004 to launch the inaugural 237-member class of WEF's Young Global Leaders (YGLs) in 2005. [YGL history gleaned from CLG Founder Michael Rectenwald's forthcoming book: The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty.]