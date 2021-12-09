Fauci says he would support vaccine requirements for air travel | 12 Sept 2021 | Anthony Fauci said in a new interview that he would support vaccine requirements for air travel. "I would support that, if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated," Fauci said during an interview with theSkimm's "Skimm This" podcast, which was taped Friday and is set to be released Thursday. Fauci's backing of a travel vaccine mandate comes after Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) introduced a bill on Thursday that calls for all airline and train passengers in the U.S. to show proof of vaccination or a present negative COVID-19 test in order to travel. The legislation, dubbed the Safe Travel Act, advocates for all travelers on Amtrak and commercial airlines to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of traveling.