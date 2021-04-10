Fauci slammed for claiming 'too soon' to consider COVID and Christmas gatherings | 4 Oct 2021 | Dr. Anthony Fauci is facing backlash as a grinch after he insisted that it was "too soon" to tell whether the COVID-19 pandemic would disrupt this year's Christmas holiday gatherings. In an interview Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation," the White House chief medical adviser was asked whether groups could get together to celebrate the holiday. "It is just too soon to tell. We have to concentrate on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we're going to do at a particular time," Fauci said. But his response was slammed by Republican leaders, who called him a "scrooge." "I don't think anyone is going to be listening to Scrooge Fauci. I know I won't be," Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) wrote on Twitter. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) added, "No one elected Fauci to be Christmas Czar."