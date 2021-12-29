Fauci on track to collect largest federal retirement in US history - report --Fauci is currently the highest paid employee in the federal government | 29 Dec 2021 | Dr. Anthony Fauci said recently that he does not plan on retiring soon but if were to step down as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the 81-year-old would reportedly be eligible for the largest federal retirement package in American history. According to Forbes auditors at OpenTheBooks.com, Fauci's 55 years of service [sic] in the federal government qualifies him for an annual retirement package of more than $350,000 which would increase through annual cost-of-living adjustments. Fauci is currently the highest-paid employee in the federal government, bringing in $434,321 in 2020 which is more than the president, the highest-ranking commanders in the military, and the roughly 4.3 million employees in the federal government.