Fauci's Team Involved in Research to Create Deadly Version of Spanish Flu Virus | 8 Sept 2022 | Scientists in the U.S. and Canada have resurrected the Spanish flu virus through reverse genetics. Not surprisingly, the National Institutes of Health and Dr. Anthony Fauci's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases are involved. The scientists appear frustrated by the fact that their reverse-engineered Spanish flu virus -- even at the highest doses tested -- was not lethal enough to kill the macaque species selected for the experiment. They argue we need to make a more dangerous version of the Spanish flu to be able to make better vaccines for it. This despite the fact that, until they resurrected it, it no longer existed in nature.