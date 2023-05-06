FBI 'afraid' informant could be killed over Biden family information if unmasked - Congresswoman Luna --The informant has accused Joe Biden of having been involved in an international bribery scheme | 5 June 2023 | A member of the powerful House Oversight Committee alleged Monday that the FBI is "afraid" the informant accusing Joe Biden of having been involved in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national while vice president could be "killed" if unmasked. "Just left meeting for House Oversight. The [FBI] is afraid their informant will be killed if unmasked, based on the info he has brought forward about the Biden family," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., wrote on Twitter following a closed briefing by the FBI for the committee. When reached for additional comment, Luna told Fox News Digital the FBI's worries were "alarming and scary." House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and the FBI did not immediately respond to Fox's request for comment.