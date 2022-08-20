FBI Agent Pleads Guilty to Destroying Evidence to Frame Pro-Trump Political Prisoner | 19 Aug 2022 | Former Arkansas State Senator Jon Woods was the first elected official in the state to endorse President Trump in 2016. Two years later, U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks of the Western District of Arkansas sentenced Woods to serve 18 years in federal prison, in addition to three years of supervised release and ordered Woods to pay $1.6 million in restitution. Yesterday, the lead FBI agent in his case plead guilty to destroying exculpatory evidence that could have proven Woods's innocence. The court has known about the illegal destruction of evidence the entire time. Woods's appeal to the 8th Circuit of Appeals before appellate judges Jane Kelly, an Obama appointee, Michael J. Melloy, a Bush Sr. appointee, and Jonathan A. Kobes, a Trump appointee, case# 18-3057 on October 16, 2020, was denied even though the appellate court knew that the FBI destroyed relevant evidence on purpose.