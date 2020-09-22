FBI agent who found Hillary Clinton's emails on Anthony Weiner's laptop says 'immoral' agency bosses sat on the discovery for a month and told him to ERASE his findings until he went direct to the US Attorney | 21 Sept 2020 | An FBI agent who found the messages that led to the Hillary Clinton email investigation being reopened days before the 2016 election said the way the bureau handled the case was 'not ethically or morally right'. John Robertson feared he would be made a 'scapegoat' when he found the new emails less than two months before voting day, in the wake of DailyMail.com's revelation that Anthony Weiner, whose wife Huma Abedin was Clinton's top aide, was sexting an underage girl. Robertson watched nervously as the bureau did nothing for a month until he went outside the chain of command and spoke with the US Attorney's office overseeing the case. The only advice from his bosses was to erase his office computer, which meant leaving no record of his investigations, a new book says... The claims add another layer of intrigue to the investigation of Clinton's emails which has become one of the most divisive episodes of the 2016 election. They appear inOctober Surprise: How the FBI Tried to Save Itself and Crashed an Election, which will be published on September 22 by PublicAffairs.