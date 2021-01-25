FBI Agents Arrest 'WalkAway' Campaign Founder Brandon Straka | 25 Jan 2021 | FBI agents arrested 'WalkAway' founder Brandon Straka on Monday for his 'actions' at the US Capitol on January 6. The WalkAway campaign began on Facebook in the summer of 2018 after Straka posted a video explaining why he was walking away from the Democratic party. The WalkAway movement attracted tens of thousands of people... Straka, 44, was taken into custody on Monday by agents from the FBI Omaha Field Office and faces charges of impeding a law enforcement officer during civil disorder, knowingly entering and remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority and/or engaging in disorderly conduct within proximity to a restricted building to impede official functions and engaging in disorderly conduct with intent to disturb a hearing before Congress.