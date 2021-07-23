The FBI Allegedly Used qt Least 12 Informants In the Michigan Kidnapping Case --Defense attorneys said they will argue that the FBI 'induced or persuaded' the defendants to go along with the violent scheme. | 12 July 2021 | The government employed at least a dozen confidential informants to infiltrate groups of armed extremists who allegedly plotted to kidnap the governor of Michigan, according to a new filing in federal court on Monday. The filing, made by one of the five defendants in the federal case, asked that prosecutors be ordered to share more information about those informants, their relationship with the FBI, and the specific roles they played in building the case... Taken together, the new court papers offered a glimpse of the evolving defense strategies in the case, with several attorneys saying that they plan to argue that the FBI "induced or persuaded" the men to go along with the scheme.