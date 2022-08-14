Here comes your big fat false flag to blame Trump supporters so the deep state can clamp down and rig the midterm elections to hasten the implementation of the Great Reset: FBI and DHS bulletin warns of placement of a 'so-called dirty bomb in front of FBI headquarters' after the raid of Mar-a-Lago --FBI bulletin warns of 'dirty bomb' threat, increasing calls for 'civil war' | 14 Aug 2022 | A bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation was sent to law enforcement agencies warning of increased threats following the FBI's execution of the search warrant at former President Trump's Florida estate. In the days since the warrant was executed, the FBI and DHS have seen an increase in "violent threats" against law enforcement, judiciary and government personnel, including a particular threat to "place a so-called Dirty Bomb in front of FBI headquarters," according to the bulletin. "General calls" for "civil war" and "armed rebellion" have also increased in recent days on social media. The bulletin states that many of the threats include references to the claim that the 2020 election was stolen [it was], in addition to other perceived claims of government overreach.