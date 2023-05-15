FBI Audit Reveals 8,000 Unjustified Searches of Americans' Communications | 15 May 2023 | The FBI conducted thousands of queries on digital data collected on U.S. citizens in 2021 and 2022 despite having no warrant and no justification under the FBI's own rules, according to an internal report released on May 10. The audit, conducted by the FBI Office of Internal Auditing (OIA), was intended to examine the agency's compliance with rules for querying data the government routinely collects on U.S. citizens under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 (FISA). FISA allows the government to collect electronic data, including phone calls, text messages, and emails of foreigners overseas, even if the communications involve a U.S. citizen. U.S. agencies can then search that data in connection with national security investigations.