FBI caves, will let Comer’s full committee see Biden bribery document --Accommodation from Bureau came after threat of contempt vote on Thursday. | 7 June 2023 | The FBI caved to congressional pressure Wednesday night on the eve of a contempt vote, agreeing to let all members of the House Oversight Committee to see an informant memo alleging Joe Biden was involved in a $5 million bribery scheme as well as some related documents. The committee's chairman, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., announced the deal just hours before his panel was to vote to find FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt. "After weeks of refusing to even admit the FD-1023 record exists, the FBI has caved and is now allowing all members of the Oversight and Accountability Committee to review this unclassified record that memorializes a confidential human source's conversations with a foreign national who claimed to have bribed then-Vice President Joe Biden," Comer said.