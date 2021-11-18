FBI, CDC investigating vials labeled 'smallpox' found in freezer in Merck lab near Philadelphia -- There were reportedly a total of 15 "questionable vials." | 16 Nov 2021 | The FBI and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating "questionable vials" labeled "smallpox" and found in a freezer last night at a Merck facility outside Philadelphia, according to an alert sent to Department of Homeland Security leadership on Tuesday night. There were reportedly a total of 15 questionable vials, according to the unclassified "For Official Use Only" alert, a copy of which was obtained by Yahoo News. Five of the vials were labeled as "smallpox" and 10 were labeled as "vaccinia." ...The discovery of the vials prompted a lockdown of the facility, which has since been lifted. The FBI and CDC launched investigations, which remain ongoing. [See: CLG's recent lead story: Bill Gates warns of smallpox bioterror attacks and urges world leaders to use 'germ games' to prepare --Gates said that the US and the UK will have to spend "tens of billions" on research and development (R&D) to prepare for the next pandemic. | 6 Nov 2021 | The founder of Microsoft has warned of bioterrorist attacks and has urged world leaders to use "germ games" to prepare for them. Bill Gates said governments must get ready for [his] future pandemics and smallpox terror attacks by investing billions in research and development.]