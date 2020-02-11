FBI conducting criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and associates days ahead of 2020 election - report | 29 Oct 2020 | The FBI reportedly has an active criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and his associates. James Rosen, a reporter with the Sinclair Broadcast Group, tweeted on Thursday, less than a week until Election Day, that the bureau opened the inquiry into allegations of money laundering in 2019. "EXCLUSIVE: A @TheJusticeDept official confirms that in 2019, the @FBI opened up a criminal investigation into 'Hunter Biden and his associates,' focused on allegations of money-laundering, and that it remains open and active today," he said. Rosen followed up by posting a short TV report to his Twitter account.