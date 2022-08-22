FBI Detroit chief during bungled Whitmer 'plot' sting now runs D.C. office that raided Mar-a-Lago --Steven D'Antuono ran the Detroit field office when, trial testimony alleges, it instigated, encouraged and facilitated what the government charges was a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. | 21 Aug 2022 | The Washington, D.C., FBI field office that raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and is investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach is led by Steven D'Antuono, who ran the bureau's Detroit field office when, trial testimony alleges, it instigated, encouraged and facilitated what the government charges was a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer... Legal experts and civil libertarians have decried accelerating prosecutorial overkill, double standards and strong-arm tactics in the criminalization of political opposition by the Department of Justice and FBI. The plot was an "FBI-inspired, organized, and executed scheme to 'kidnap' and 'assassinate' Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ahead of the 2020 presidential election," according to reporter Julie Kelly, who has been covering the trial for American Greatness.