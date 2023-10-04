FBI documents associate Internet slang like 'based' and 'red pill' with 'extremism' --The doc listed key terms associated with 'Involuntarily Celibate' and 'Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism' | 8 April 2023 | New documents released Monday warned that common internet lingo is being associated with "Violent Extremism" by the FBI. The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project said it used a Freedom of Information Act request to expose FBI documents that include glossaries showing that common internet slang has been flagged as an indication of "Involuntary Celibate Violent Extremism" or "Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism." ...The one term in the glossary is "Red Pill," which comes from the 1999 film The Matrix and has been used a metaphor for seeing hidden or politically incorrect truths about the modern world, particularly when it comes to politics or dating. The FBI list of key terms defines it as "a belief shared by many online communities that society is corrupt, and that the believer is a victim of this corruption." Many of the terms listed are focused on self-improvement or the struggle to reckon with the marketplace of modern dating.