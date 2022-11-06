FBI goes full Gestapo, raids home of leading GOP gubernatorial challenger to Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer | 10 June 2022 | After staging the false flag "attack" on the U.S. Capitol Building in January 2021 to pin it on Donald Trump and punish his supporters, the FBI is continuing the persecution, using that staged assault as justification to take out more political opponents. Conservative Brief reports: The campaign for the Republican nomination to challenge Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been insane and it just got more insane. On Thursday, the FBI raided the home of Ryan Kelley, a Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate, and reportedly took him into custody, Bridge Michigan reported. A criminal complaint filed in Washington D.C. federal court shows Kelley is facing multiple charges for his role in protests at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021... The FBI executed both a search warrant and arrest warrant at Kelley's home in Allendale Township in western Michigan and arrested Kelley, spokesperson Mara Schneider told Bridge Michigan.