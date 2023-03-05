FBI has document alleging pay-to-play scheme involving Joe Biden, lawmakers allege --James Comer subpoenas memo, says he was alerted to it by whistleblower. | 3 May 2023 | House and Senate GOP investigators said Wednesday they have learned the FBI possesses a document alleging a pay-to-play bribery scheme involving Joe Biden and have subpoenaed it in an explosive new twist in their long running corruption probe of the first family. Senate Budget Committee ranking member and long-time whistleblower advocate Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said they learned of the document, known as FD-1023, from a whistleblower. "We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States," Grassley said. "What we don't know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI's recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight." Said Comer: "The information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national. The American people need to know if President [sic] Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself. Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people."