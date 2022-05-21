The FBI Is Investigating American Parents as Domestic Terrorists --FBI whistleblowers confirm that the agency is targeting anti-mask and anti-vaccine mandate parents | 21 May 2022 | Reps. Jim Jordan and Mike Johnson co-signed a letter to AG Merrick Garland informing him that whistleblowers had confirmed the FBI was actually investigating concerned parents as "domestic terrorists" using a so-called "threat tag" created by the FBI's Counterterrorism Division. This is exactly what AG Merrick Garland testified (under oath before Congress) was not happening at the FBI. Garland told the House Judiciary Committee last year that even suggesting that the FBI would bother will angry parents at school board meetings was absurd