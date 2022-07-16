FBI Launched Inquiry Into NIH Funding of Wuhan Lab, Emails Show | 16 July 2022 | The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) launched an inquiry into the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding of bat research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, newly released emails show. The interest from the top U.S. intelligence agency adds to the international scrutiny on the Wuhan facility, which houses one of China's highest-level biosecurity labs that has been considered a possible source of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In preparation for our call on Tuesday, Erik [Stemmy] (cc'd) has provided responses to your initial questions below (also attached)," wrote Ashley Sanders, an investigation officer at the NIH's division of program integrity, in an email dated May 22, 2020, with the subject "Grant Questions - FBI Inquiry," and directed to FBI agent David Miller.