FBI, military police responding to 'barricade situation' at U.S. Army's Fort Belvoir, officials say --Officials said the "situation is ongoing" and they "cannot comment further at this time." | 23 Oct 2022 | The FBI and military police are responding Sunday to an ongoing "barricade situation" at the U.S. Army's Fort Belvoir, Virginia, officials said. "Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials & the FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad responded with local law enforcement partners to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir Sunday morning," according to the Twitter account for Fort Belvoir. Officials said the "situation is ongoing" and they "cannot comment further at this time." Law enforcement rushed to Fort Belvoir after police scanner reports stated that a man with a gun was barricaded inside of a home on the base, D.C. outlet WUSA9 reported. [Update: A uspect is in custody after FBI agents and military police responded Sunday to a 7-hour-long "barricade situation" at the U.S. Army's Fort Belvoir, Virginia, officials said.]