FBI obtained Americans' bank records without subpoena - whistleblowers | 18 May 2023 | The Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained the financial records of Americans' from Bank of America "without any legal process" following the January 6, 2021, riot, according to an interim staff report from the House Judiciary Committee and Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. The report containing allegations from FBI whistleblowers is the subject of a select committee hearing on Thursday. "Just like FBI whistleblowers [Garret] O’Boyle and [Stephen] Friend, retired FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst George Hill provided the Committee with detailed allegations of FBI civil liberties abuses," read the report, which was released ahead of Thursday's hearing. "Specifically, he testified that following the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Bank of America (BoA) gave the FBI's Washington Field Office a list of individuals who had made transactions in the D.C., Maryland, Virginia area with a BoA credit or debit card between January 5 and January 7, 2021. He also testified that individuals who had previously purchased a firearm with a BoA product were elevated to the top of the list provided by BoA," it also read.