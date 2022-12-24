FBI paid Twitter $3.5M 'to do its bidding': Taxpayers' money was used for 'processing requests' from the bureau amid Hunter Biden censorship scandal - as anger grows over secret state censorship of the American people --The most recent batch of Twitter files show that the FBI paid off staffers at the tech giant to the tune of $3.5 million --Emails show that Twitter's deputy counsel Jim Baker met with feds for top secret meeting - a day before he said Hunter laptop should be banned | 21 Dec 2022 | The FBI handed nearly $3.5 million of taxpayers money to Twitter to pay its staff to handle requests from the bureau as it sought to ban accounts. A Twitter employee wrote in a February 2020 email that the company's Safety, Content & Law Enforcement (SCALE) had "collected $3,415,323" in less than two years from the FBI for "law-enforcement related projects." The email, which was revealed by journalist Michael Shellenberger, stated that SCALE had instituted a "reimbursement program" in exchange for devoting staff hours to "processing requests from the FBI." The emails was entitled "Run the business - We made money!." The accounts the FBI asked Twitter to ban were largely linked to conservatives and "foreign influence operations."