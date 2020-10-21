FBI in possession of Hunter Biden's purported laptop, sources say --The FBI and Justice Department concur with DNI Ratcliffe that the laptop is not part of a Russian disinformation campaign. | 20 Oct 2020 | The FBI is in possession of the laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden which contained emails revealing his foreign business dealings, including contacts in Ukraine and China, two senior administration officials told Fox News Tuesday. The FBI declined to confirm or deny the existence of an investigation into the laptop or the emails, as is standard practice. Further, Fox News has learned that the FBI and Justice Department officials concur with an assessment from Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe that the laptop is not part of a Russian disinformation campaign targeting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Ratcliffe, on Monday, said that Hunter Biden's laptop and the emails on it "is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign," despite claims from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.