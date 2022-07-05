FBI pulls clearances of employees at Jan. 6 rally before Capitol riot - Rep. Jordan | 6 May 2022 | The FBI is suspending the security clearances of employees who attended the rally before last year's Capitol riot, according to a prominent Republican congressman. The alleged punishment is drawing accusations that FBI staffers who aren't charged with crimes are having their First Amendment rights trampled. The FBI's move was described in a Friday letter from the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. "One such targeted employee is [redacted] working in the FBI's [redacted] who also honorably served in the United States military for over 20 years," Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray.