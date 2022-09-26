FBI raids home of Catholic pro-life speaker, author with guns drawn as his terrified kids watch --"The kids were all just screaming. It was all just very scary and traumatic," Ryan-Marie Houck described. | 23 Sept 2022 | A well-known pro-life author, sidewalk counselor, and father of seven was the latest victim of a U.S. Department of Justice-sponsored SWAT raid and arrest -- for supposed "FACE Act" violations -- at his rural home as his children looked on "screaming." Mark Houck is the founder and president of The King's Men, which promotes healing for victims of pornography addiction and promotes Christian virtues among men in the United States and Europe. According to his wife Ryan-Marie, who spoke with LifeSiteNews, he also drives two hours south to Philadelphia every Wednesday to sidewalk counsel for six to eight hours at two different abortion centers. Ryan-Marie, who is a homeschooling mother, described how the SWAT team of 25 to 30 FBI agents swarmed their property with around 15 vehicles at 7:05 a.m. this morning.