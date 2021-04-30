FBI raids home, office of Rudy Giuliani, take computers and phones with attorney-client info | 29 April 2021 | The FBI confiscated computers and cell phones from the office and apartment of Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday. The move was ostensibly part of a criminal investigation into the former New York mayor and Trump attorney's dealings in Ukraine, but conservatives suspect it may have more to do with Giuliani’s role in exposing scandals involving Joe Biden. Agents also carried out a search warrant at the Washington home of attorney Victoria Toensing, who also worked on the Biden investigation, for her cellphone. A spokesman for Toensing's law firm said she is not a target of the investigation.