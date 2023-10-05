FBI refuses to give Congress informant file alleging Biden took bribes as vice president | 10 May 2023 | The FBI has refused to give Congress an informant file alleging that Joe Biden took bribes while he was vice president, The Post has learned -- setting up a possible showdown over access to the information. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued a legally binding subpoena last week requiring the FBI to turn over the file by noon Wednesday, but the bureau instead replied with a six-page letter raising various objections... Comer slammed the FBI's stonewalling, but he did not immediately announce further steps to acquire the document. Congress has the power to apply financial pressure to agencies and can also use litigation to enforce its orders or attempt to shame officials through contempt votes. "It's clear from the FBI's response that the unclassified record the Oversight Committee subpoenaed exists, but they are refusing to provide it to the Committee," Comer said.