FBI returns Trump's three passports after agents took them in raid as Florida judge sets hearing for Thursday to decide if the search warrant affidavit will be unsealed | 16 Aug 2022 | The FBI has returned three passports it recovered from Mar-a-Lago during its unannounced search of Donald Trump's Florida retreat last week, it was reported on Monday evening. The federal judge who approved the FBI's search warrant has now scheduled a hearing on whether to unseal the affidavit used to obtain it. It will take place on Thursday. It comes after Trump furiously called for the immediate release of the "completely unredacted" document on Monday. The bureau acknowledged taking the former president's passports the same day he accused them of having "stole" them on his Truth Social app, according to NBC News... The DOJ is expected to argue against making the affidavit public, having formally opposed its release on Monday in a court filing.