FBI says it foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer | 08 Oct 2020 | A militia group planned to violently depose Michigan’s government and abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), the FBI said in a federal affidavit filed Thursday. "Several members talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor," an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit. "The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message." At least six men have been charged in connection with the alleged terror plot, identified as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. Their arrest was first reported by The Detroit News. The FBI says it investigated [and instigated?] the alleged plot through a combination of undercover agents and confidential informants for several months.