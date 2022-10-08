FBI searched Melania's wardrobe, spent hours in Trump's private office during Mar-a-Lago raid --Federal agents at Trump residence from 9:00am until 6:30pm | 10 Aug 2022 | FBI agents scoured Melania Trump's wardrobe and spent several hours combing through Donald Trump's private office, breaking open his safe and rifling through drawers when they raided the former First Family's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida Monday morning. The Post has learned that the search warrant used by the FBI to enter the palatial Palm Beach property focused solely on presidential records and evidence of classified information being stored there. A source close to the former president expressed concern that FBI agents or DOJ lawyers conducting the search could have "planted stuff" because they would not allow Trump's attorneys inside the 128-room building to observe the operation, which lasted more than nine hours... An eyewitness to the raid said all of the boxes were confiscated by federal agents Monday, but it is unknown if anything else was taken as no itemized list of items was provided by the FBI. The boxes contain documents and mementos from Trum's presidency, reportedly including letters from Barack Obama and Kim Jong Un, and other correspondence with world leaders.