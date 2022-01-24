FBI Searches Center for COVID Control Headquarters Following Complaints - Officials | 24 Jan 2022 | The FBI confirmed its agents searched the Illinois-based Center for COVID Control headquarters in the midst of federal investigations into the multimillion-dollar testing business. "The FBI was conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in Rolling Meadows [Saturday]," FBI Chicago spokespersons told WGN-9, USA Today, and NBC News in confirming the search of the business. A spokesperson for the Health and Human Services (HHS) Inspector General, Yvonne Gamble, said that HHS agents and the FBI searched the Rolling Meadows, Illinois, facility... The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said on Friday that it is investigating "numerous complaints" associated with laboratories and testing sites run by the Center for COVID Control.