FBI Searches Home of Project Veritas Founder O'Keefe - Neighbors | 7 Nov 2021 | The FBI searched the home of Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe on Nov. 6, about a day after the agency had executed a search warrant at homes belonging to Veritas associates. In a statement to The Epoch Times about whether O'Keefe's home was searched, an FBI spokesperson confirmed "a court-authorized law enforcement action" was carried out "in furtherance of an ongoing investigation." Representatives for Project Veritas didn't immediately respond to a request by The Epoch Times for comment. O'Keefe hasn't made any public statements on whether his home was searched and instead posted a video of himself reading a chapter from George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984.