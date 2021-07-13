FBI Tells Americans to Report 'Family Members and Peers' in Tweet, Gets Blowback | 12 July 2021 | The FBI is receiving criticism for a tweet it posted on July 11 that suggests Americans should monitor "family members and peers" for signs of "mobilization to violence" and report "suspicious behaviors" in an effort to prevent extremist activities. "Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit [here] to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI," the tweet read. It also included two photos of an individual highlighted in red accessing a computer... Rep. Dan Bishop (R-Texas) wrote: "These people protected Hillary, abused NSA surveillance databases against Americans, used known, unreliable DNC-funded propaganda to spy on Trump, perpetuated the Russia hoax, & lied to the FISC repeatedly. And now they tell you that you should spy on your family."