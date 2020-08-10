The most recent big fat false flag: FBI thwarts militia plot to kidnap, assassinate Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer | 08 Oct 2020 | The FBI has thwarted a plot by a Michigan militia group to kidnap and assassinate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer -- and overthrow the state government. At least six people are expected to be arraigned Thursday following a series of raids in Wexford County and Hartland late Wednesday, The Detroit News said. "Several members talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor," an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit, the paper said. Militia members at least twice conducted surveillance at Whitmer's vacation home -- and discussed kidnapping her and taking her to a remote location to force her to stand "trial" for treason before the Nov. 3 election, the affidavit said. Whitmer became a target at least in part because of her controversial [insane] strict coronavirus lockdown measures that sparked mass protests in the Great Lake State, the affidavit said.