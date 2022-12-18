FBI treated Twitter as a 'subsidiary,' flagged tweets and accounts for 'misinformation' | 16 Dec 2022 | The FBI and other law enforcement organizations treated Twitter as a "subsidiary," flagging numerous accounts for purportedly harmful "misinformation" since January of 2020, according to the sixth installment of the "Twitter Files" released Friday. Independent journalist Matt Taibbi described the FBI's relationship with Twitter as having a "master-canine quality" with "constant and pervasive" contact between the bureau and the social media giant. "Between January 2020 and November 2022, there were over 150 emails between the FBI and former Twitter Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth," Taibbi wrote, referring to the executive who helped suppress The Post's reporting on first son Hunter Biden's extensive overseas business interests. Taibbi also found that a "surprisingly high number" of the FBI's missives were requests "for Twitter to take action on election misinformation," including obvious jokes from accounts with low number of followers.