FBI 'unraveling' after reportedly shielding Hunter Biden from criminal probe, prosecutor claims | 30 Aug 2022 | The FBI appears to be "unraveling" from the inside as allegations mount that the agency's behavior in the Hunter Biden laptop story may have violated federal law enforcement norms, a former Utah federal prosecutor told Fox News on Tuesday. Brett Tolman told The Story that recent actions and overtures from within the bureau and the Justice Department are either "an unraveling...or perhaps it's damage control." "It is no coincidence in my mind that you have the Joe Rogan interview with [Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg] that reveals that the FBI clearly made a connection of Russian disinformation in the Hunter Biden release. You then have some of the specific agents in question like Tim Thibault," he said. Thibault, an assistant special agent-in-charge in the District of Columbia, resigned over the weekend. Thibault has been accused of instilling political bias in his handling of the Hunter Biden investigation.