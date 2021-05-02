FBI Visited Home of Trump Supporter Who Was Working in DC, But Did Not Even Attend the Rally | 04 Feb 2021 | The FBI visited the home of Trump supporter Noel Fritsch, formerly of Big League Politics, for being in DC on January 6 -- even though he was no where near the rally or subsequent takeover of the Capitol Building. Fritsch says that the agents harassed his pregnant wife and attempted to intimidate her, while she was home alone with their four young children. Speaking to the Gateway Pundit, Fritsch said that while he was in DC, he was miles away from the action. "I was at my laptop working. I work in conservative politics against Mitch and McCarthy trying to elect Tea Party and MAGA candidates to help the Trump Agenda," he explained.