FBI Warns Against 'Radical Traditionalist Catholic Ideology' in Leaked Memo | 8 Feb 2023 | The FBI warned against "radical traditionalist Catholic ideology" in a memo posted on UncoverDC.com by former FBI special agent Kyle Seraphin. Seraphin last year was suspended indefinitely without pay after working for at the FBI's Richmond office for six years. The FBI believes "white supremacy" found in the home of Catholics who prefer Latin Mass, according to an internal memo: "The FBI's Richmond Division would like to protect Virginians from the threat of 'white supremacy,' which it believes has found a home within Catholics who prefer the Latin Mass. An intelligence analyst within the Richmond Field Office of the FBI released in a new finished intelligence product dated January 23, 2023, on Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists (RMVE) and their interests in 'Radical-Traditionalist Catholics' or RTCs. The document assesses with 'high confidence' the FBI can mitigate the threat of Radical-Traditionalist Catholics by recruiting sources within the Catholic Church."