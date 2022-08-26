FBI warrant for Trump search relied on media reports, like earlier bungled Russia FISA warrants | 26 Aug 2022 | Like the Russia collusion FISA warrants before it, the FBI search warrant for Donald Trump's Florida estate relied on multiple news media reports from outlets such as Breitbart and CBS to justify its unprecedented request to raid a former president's home. For instance, the bureau relied on a local CBS report to establish that Trump had moved boxes suspected to contain documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago in mid-January 2021, just before he left office, according to the partially redacted FBI affidavit made public by a court Friday. "According to a CBS Miami article titled 'Moving Tucks Spotted At Mar-a-Lago,' published Monday, January 18, 2021, at least two moving trucks were observed at the PREMISES on January 18, 2021," the memo related. Another citation referred to a Breitbart article from May in which former Trump adviser Kash Patel was quoted as saying he did not believe documents found at Mar-a-Lago and returned to the National Archives and Records Administration were classified. The citation refers to Trump as "FPOTUS," meaning former president.