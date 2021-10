'F*ck Joe Biden' Chant Drowns Out Fox ALCS Postgame Show Hosts | 21 Oct 2021 | Chants of "F*ck Joe Biden" repeatedly interrupted the Fox ALCS postgame show Tuesday, as show producers raced to hit the mute button as often as they could without shutting down the hosts. The postgame show, broadcast outside Fenway Park on Tuesday evening, was rife with fans chanting their displeasure at Biden. The chant was heard at least four times during the broadcast, according to Mediaite.