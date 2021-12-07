FDA to Add Warning About Neurological Disorder Linked to Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine --100 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome have been confirmed so far | 12 July 2021 | The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 12 said it will add a warning label to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine that it is linked to a rare neurological disorder known as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), while J & J confirmed it is "in discussions" with federal agencies. "The FDA is announcing revisions to the vaccine recipient and vaccination provider fact sheets for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 Vaccine to include information pertaining to an observed increased risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) following vaccination," an FDA spokesperson told The Epoch Times on July 12.