FDA Advisors Unanimously Endorse Pfizer, Moderna COVID Shots for Infants and Young Kids | 15 June 2022 | The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) vaccine advisory panel today unanimously voted 21-0 to recommend Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines for infants and young children, stating the totality of the evidence available shows the benefits of the vaccines outweigh the risks of use. Pfizer’s three-dose vaccine would cover children 6 months to 5 years old, while Moderna's two-dose vaccine covers children 6 months to 6 years old. States have already ordered millions of doses made available prior to FDA authorization by the Biden administration... The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) ignored pleas from experts, the vaccine injured and a congressman representing 17 other lawmakers to halt authorization until questions about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines for the nation’s youngest children could be properly addressed.