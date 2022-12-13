FDA Announces Recall of COVID-19 Tests Due to False Results | 13 Dec 2022 | The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday announced a COVID-19 test manufacturer is issuing a recall due to false test results. The COVID-19 tests were made by Detect Inc. and were sent to customers between July 26 and Aug. 26 of this year, according to the recall notice. It impacts about 11,000 tests, which were given an FDA emergency use authorization, made by the firm. "There is an increased chance that the tests from the lot numbers listed below may give false negative results," the announcement said. "Detect has conducted a thorough investigation to identify this issue and has made the decision to conduct a voluntary recall for these lots."