FDA approves emergency use of antibody drug taken by Trump | 22 Nov 2020 | The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of the antibody drug taken by President Trump when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. drug was approved by health officials on Saturday to help try and prevent increased hospitalizations and worsened illness in patients having mild-to-moderate symptoms, according to The Associated Press. The drug is given to a patient as a one-time treatment through an IV. It will allow usage for adults and children over 12 who weigh at least 88 pounds and are at high risk of severe illness from the coronavirus due to age or underlying medical factors. Initial doses will be made available to roughly 300,000 patients through a federal government allocation program.