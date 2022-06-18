There's no baby formula in the U.S., but: The FDA authorizes COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers | 17 June 2022 | U.S. regulators on Friday authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers, paving the way for vaccinations to begin next week. The Food and Drug Administration's action follows its advisory panel's unanimous recommendation for the shots from Moderna and Pfizer. That means U.S. kids under five -- roughly 18 million youngsters -- are eligible for the [clot] shots. The nation's vaccination campaign began about one and a half years ago with older adults, the hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic.