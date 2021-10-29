FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 | 29 Oct 2021 | COVID-19 vaccines for younger children are one step closer to becoming available after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5 to 11. A CDC panel is scheduled to meet early next week to recommend how the vaccines should be used. If the panel gives favorable recommendations and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky accepts them, the vaccination campaign would begin. While school is already underway, some of the first children in line could be fully vaccinated in time for Christmas.