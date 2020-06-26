FDA Criticized as COVID Tests Still Not Accurate, But U.S. Starts Second Lockdown Anyway | 26 June 2020 | The corporate media news cycle this week is once again promoting fear in the American population by claiming that COVID cases are again on the rise in "hot spots," prompting calls for more lock downs and other measures, including many states now requiring people to wear face masks in public. Two key pieces of information are missing from almost all of these reports in the corporate media: death rates (even by their own statistics) are NOT increasing but holding steady or even decreasing, and inaccuracy with the tests themselves are still widespread. A report earlier this month out of Wichita Falls, Texas, for example, revealed that testing of residents and staff at a medical facility revealed many positive results, but since none of them were sick, they retested 20 of them, and the second test result was negative in all 20 of them.